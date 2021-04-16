Left Menu

Seers of other akhadas demand apology from Niranjani Akhada for announcing end of Kumbh

Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Kumbh, had announced in Haridwar on Thursday that the Kumbh Mela was over for them.The main Shahi Snan held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 is over.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 18:50 IST
Seers of other akhadas demand apology from Niranjani Akhada for announcing end of Kumbh

Seers of other akhadas in Haridwar on Friday demanded an apology from Niranjani Akhada for announcing the ''conclusion'' of the Kumbh Mela in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it did not have the right to do so. Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Kumbh, had announced in Haridwar on Thursday that the Kumbh Mela was over for them.

''The main Shahi Snan (held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14) is over. Many in our akhada are showing symptoms. So, for us the Kumbh Mela is over,'' Niranjani Akhada Secretary Ravindra Puri had said.

Nirvani Ani Akhada president Mahant Dharmdas said that only the mela officer or the chief minister has the right to announce the ''end of the Kumbh Mela''. ''By announcing the conclusion of the Kumbh Mela without the agreement of other akhadas, Niranjani Akhada has committed an unpardonable crime of creating chaos and confusion among the seers. Niranjani Akhada must apologise to the Akhada Parishad for what it has done or else it is difficult to keep up ties with them,'' he said. Terming Niranjani Akhada's decision as ''incorrect'', he said any decision vis-a-vis Kumbh is taken collectively by the akhadas. Bada Udaseen Akhada also made it clear that it was not in favour of early conclusion of the Kumbh Mela. No decision regarding Kumbh can be taken without a meeting of Akhada Parishad, Bada Udaseen Akhada president Mahant Maheshwar Das said The Kumbh Mela is organised collectively by akhadas through consultation with each other but Niranjani Akhada did not talk to the akhadas before taking the decision, he said. ''Kumbh begins and ends on its 'Muhurat'. It will end as per the schedule. As for the Shahi Snan of April 27, it will be organised adhering to the COVID guidelines,'' Das said. Niranjani Akhada Secretary Puri had said that seers of their akhada will wind up their camps and leave the Kumbh Kshetra on April 17. Those interested in taking part in the April 27 Shahi Snan may come for it separately, he had said. Many seers have tested positive for COVID-19 after the commencement of Kumbh, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who is admitted at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. Mahamandaleshwar of Maha Nirwani Akhada from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital here on April 13. Haridwar Kumbh Mela medical office said 68 seers have tested positive for COVID-19 between April 5 to 14. The ongoing Kumbh Mela has been shortened this year to just one month from April 1 to 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Shahi Snan or royal baths have so far been conducted on the occasions of Mahshivaratri, Somwati Amawasya and Mesh Sankranti or Baisakhi while the fourth is scheduled to be held on Ram Navami. In normal circumstances, the event, which comes once in 12 years, is held for nearly four months from mid January to April. PTI ALM KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha suspends COVID-19 vaccination in urban areas of 10 districts during weekend shutdown

The Odisha government on Friday suspended COVID-19 vaccination in the urban areas of 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh during the weekend shutdown until further orders. However, the vaccination will continue uninterruptedly in Rural areas...

Tourism ministry signs MoU with Cleartrip, Ease My Trip

In its ongoing effort to strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Cleartrip and Ease My Trip, it said on Friday.The MoU was in...

US lifts Vietnam, Switzerland from currency manipulator list

The US Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December. In its semi-annual report to Congress on currency manipulation...

Disha Patani shares throwback video from when she had 'wings'

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is known for her fitness and dancing skills, on Friday posted a throwback video for her fans in which she could be seen doing a butterfly kick. Disha took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021