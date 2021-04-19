Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:50 IST
Summer vacation in govt schools in Bengal to start from April 20
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Monday said summer vacation in schools aided and run by it will begin from as early as Tuesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases and a heat wave sweeping across the state.

The summer break usually starts from the first week of May.

''Classes for 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard had resumed from mid-February (in state-aided and state-run schools).

''But, due to the present COVID-19 situation, we are forced to prepone the summer vacation. The education department will issue necessary notifications today,'' Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said in a notification that ''due to the heat wave and prevailing situation'', summer vacation in the schools affiliated to the board will start from ''April 20 until further notice''.

He said the WBBSE issued the circular after the school education department issued a notification to this effect.

The decision also comes amid reports of many teachers in schools testing positive in the past two months.

The headmaster of a state-run school in Jadavpur, however, told PTI that online classes will continue for students of Class 10 and 12 during the vacation ''or the early phase of the vacation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

