Left Menu

Cape Town commends businesses for supporting students affected by fire

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, said the immense response to the Cape Town fire from across government, civil society and the private sector has been incredible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:20 IST
Cape Town commends businesses for supporting students affected by fire
The MEC said ongoing accommodation will be provided to students until such time they are able to return to their residences. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The City of Cape Town has commended businesses that have stepped up to support over 1 000 students affected by the Cape Town fire.

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC, David Maynier, said the immense response to the Cape Town fire from across government, civil society and the private sector has been incredible.

"In particular, I would like to thank businesses in Cape Town, especially those in the tourism and hospitality industry, who have stepped up to quickly assist those affected by the fire, especially University of Cape Town (UCT) students, who had to be evacuated from their residences," Maynier said on Tuesday.

Maynier said through the coordination efforts of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (FEDHASA) and Ubuntu Beds, over 29 accommodation businesses provided 560 rooms to almost 1 000 UCT students on Sunday, and "the support continues to increase".

The MEC said ongoing accommodation will be provided to students until such time they are able to return to their residences.

"Old Mutual has offered their premises in Pinelands as a collection point for donations and kitchen facilities as a base for the preparation of over 12 000 meals, which have been distributed by Gift of the Givers and Hospital Heroes to the students.

"Restaurants and fast-food outlets such as Den Anker, Burger King, Tigers Milk, City Grill Steakhouse and others are also providing meals to UCT students. In fact, just this morning I had the privilege of visiting Den Anker to meet with management and the team working hard to provide meals to the students.

"With the assistance of donors, they've already provided 40 meals to students on Sunday night and 350 meals on Monday night," Maynier said.

Maynier has also visited Makers Landing and met with representatives from the V&A Waterfront to hear about their efforts to feed students from the venue.

"Since Sunday, over 4 000 sandwiches have been made and 1 000 lunches, 1 000 dinners and 1 000 breakfasts have been served. Makers Landing is also available to students as a workspace with free wi-fi, and the V&A Waterfront are providing personal care items to the students that are currently being housed in temporary accommodation at Breakwater Lodge.

"Other retailers and brands such Massmart, Engen, The Foschini Group, Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Pioneer Foods, Blue Ribbon bread and Coke have also offered donations and supplies, while Uber and Bolt have provided free trips to transport students and deliver meals, and we are grateful to them for their support as well.

"These are just a few examples of the many impressive efforts made by the private sector, many of whom have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic yet are showing great initiative to support our fire-fighting heroes and those displaced by the fire," Maynier said.

Maynier further commended hundreds of volunteers, who have given generously their time to assist, saying these efforts could also not have been achieved without their help.

"This comprehensive and immediate response to the crisis is also a result of lessons learnt and systems implemented to accommodate healthcare workers and stranded international tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the Cape Town fire has caused great damage to property and the irreplaceable loss of historical works and important research, the cost of which will only be fully counted in the days and weeks to come, the efforts of business to step up and assist in this moment of crisis are welcomed and are certainly a positive during this tragedy," Maynier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Indian PM Modi to address the nation as COVID-19 cases hit record high

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 845 p.m. 1515 GMT on Tuesday on COVID-19, according to the leaders official Twitter handle, as infections and deaths in India surge to record highs.India is the country currentl...

K'taka govt cracks whip against agitating transport employees, over 100 arrested

Cracking the whip against agitating state-owned transport employees who are on strike for the past 14 days over wage related issues, as many as 112 employees have been arrested for damaging buses and 55 under the Karnataka Essential Service...

AIIMS RDA writes to Shah, demands strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for 'obnoxious' remark

The AIIMS Resident Doctors Association RDA has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the strictest steps for the derogatory and obnoxious comments by comedian Sunil Pal in an entertainment channel against doctors involved in CO...

Guardiola urges City owners to break silence on Super League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his clubs ownership to break its silence on the creation of a breakaway Super League, which he believes threatens the integrity and values of the sport.Guardiola said he is still waiting for m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021