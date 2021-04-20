Left Menu

HP CM urges returnees to self-quarantine at home; shops, markets to close on weekends

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:06 IST
HP CM urges returnees to self-quarantine at home; shops, markets to close on weekends
File Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged people returning to the hill state, especially from states with heavy COVID-19 caseloads, to self-quarantine at home, even as his government introduced curbs to contain the disease.

The Himachal Pradesh government issued an order in the evening reducing the work week for its employees from six days to five, while directing shops, malls, markets, gyms and commercial establishments to remain close on weekends till May 1.

The decision to urge returnees to self-quarantine comes amid reports that a number of Himachal Pradesh residents are coming back from other states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, after lockdowns were imposed there.

Talking to the media here, Thakur said his government had last year quarantined those returning from other states for up to 14 days.

The returnees should now either self-quarantine at their homes or get themselves tested for COVID-19 to contain the spread of the virus, the chief minister said.

The government order directing closure of all shops and markets in the state on Saturdays and Sundays till May 1 was issued by Chief Secretary cum State Executive Committee (SEC) Chairman Anil Khachi.

''All markets/shops/ commercial establishments including malls/ gyms/ sports complex/ swimming pools etc.shall remain closed on Saturdays & Sundays till 01.05.2021 except shops dealing with items of daily need such as fruits, vegetables, milk & milk products and other daily essential goods/ pharmacies etc,'' it stated.

Restaurant, dhabas and hotels, however, can operate as per the SOP issued by the Department of Tourism, Khachi said.

''There will be total ban on entry of general public at large in the places of religious worship w.e.f. 23.04.2021,'' the chief secretary said.

''However, the daily rituals or puja as per traditions will continue to be performed,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said government offices would be closed on Saturdays. They will operate from Mondays to Fridays with a strength of 50 per cent.

He said not more than 50 people would be allowed to take part in social gatherings, including marriages.

This will be applicable for both indoor and outdoor gatherings, he added. Earlier, 200 people were allowed for outdoor gatherings.

Political rallies will also not be held, Thakur said, adding that small meetings with less than 50 people can be organised.

The chief minister indicated that a decision on closure of religious places in the state might also be taken on April 23.

Devotees have been allowed to pay obeisance at temples only in view of the Navratras, he added.

All educational institutions schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres have already been ordered to stay closed upto May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi urges states to consider lockdowns as last option, focus on micro-containment zones

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating on micro-containment zones. In his address to the nation,...

Rs 2,336 cr credited into farmers' accounts, procurement going on smoothly: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said Rs 2,336 crore has been credited directly into the accounts of farmers during the current crop procurement season.He also said the crop procurement was going on smoothly.Before the ...

PM says lockdowns should be last resort, urges states to convince migrant workers to stay put

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the last resort to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work w...

Inculcate ideals of Lord Ram in lives, contribute towards building glorious India: President to citizens on Ram Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended his greetings to citizens on the eve of Ram Navami and said that Lord Shri Ram taught us how to live a virtuous life. The birthday of Lord Shri Ram is celebrated as Ram Navami with great fervour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021