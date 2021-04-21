Five undertrials escape from Rajasthan jail

Five undertrials escaped from the Nokha sub-jail in Rajasthan's Bikaner district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

This is the second such incident of jailbreak in the state this month.

DG, Prisons, Rajiv Dasot, told PTI that the five escaped after making a hole in the wall of the barrack near a window.

Prima facie, the inmates managed to escape due to laxity of the jail staff, he said, adding action against the guilty will be taken after the inquiry.

Those who escaped from the sub-jail were undertrials in cases related to the Arms and NDPS acts. They have been identified as Salim, Anil, Mandeep Singh, Suresh Kumar, and Ratiram, another official said Earlier this month, 16 prisoners had escaped from a sub-jail of Phalodi in Jodhpur with the help of the jail staff.

