Keep online teaching, learning activities suspended in summer vacation: Delhi govt to pvt schools

All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.The Directorate of Education DoE had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:03 IST
Keep online teaching, learning activities suspended in summer vacation: Delhi govt to pvt schools

All online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the summer vacation from April 20 to June 9, the Delhi government directed private schools on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had on Monday advanced summer vacations in view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. The vacation, which was scheduled from May 11 to June 3, has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

''lt has been brought to the notice of this directorate that despite the summer vacation which has been advanced due to surge in COVID 10 cases, the regular online learning method continues to be adopted in one way or the other by some private schools. The online classes are being used as a substitute of physical classroom learning without any break,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

''Keeping in mind the prevailing situation due to COVID 19 and in the overall interest of all stakeholders of the management of private schools including its teaching staff, it is expedient that direction issued in respect of government schools regarding suspension of online classes is extended for private schools too,'' it added.

The DoE then directed all private schools that all ''online and semi-online teaching and learning activities shall remain suspended during the aforesaid period of summer vacation in line with the government schools''.

''However, the schools may conduct vacation related specific activities, remedial classes for specific set of students and other activities for creativity, happiness and overall social and emotional wellbeing to enrich the overall growth of the students without calling them to school physically,'' it added.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. The government then ordered reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 with consent of parents. However, with the COVID-19 cases rising again, the schools have been closed again. Noting that the vacation plays a very important role in the academic cycle, both for students and their teachers, the DoE said that in the present circumstances ''it is all the more important that the intent of summer vacation is realised not just in letter but in spirit too''.

