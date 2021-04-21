Left Menu

Govt recommits to strengthening Post School Education and Training sector

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation piloted the education precinct model in Imbali because the specific collection of education institutions in the locality provides the perfect location for an education precinct model to be implemented and piloted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:37 IST
Govt recommits to strengthening Post School Education and Training sector
Nzimande said the department intends to integrate the country’s universities, TVET colleges, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and National System of Innovation (NSI). Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the Post School Education and Training (PSET) sector, as a means of providing a seamless transition into economic activities.

During a visit to Imbali Education and Innovation Precinct (IEIP) in KwaZulu-Natal, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, said the precinct is intended to be the first of three such precincts to be established, as part of the new National Plan for Post-School Education and Training, with next one to be set up in Giyani, Limpopo.

"The project is also in line with our White Paper for, PSET which aims to build an expanded, effective and integrated PSET system.

"The project comprises an interconnected set of institutions, which are able to collaborate and support each other in the delivery of their individual mandates, including through establishing strong relationships with the communities in which they are located, and with industry and civil society organisations in their locality," Nzimande explained.

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation piloted the education precinct model in Imbali because the specific collection of education institutions in the locality provides the perfect location for an education precinct model to be implemented and piloted.

"Imbali is eminently suitable for this precinct development, as it already has in close proximity institutions which cover the full range of education tiers, including an early learning facility, a variety of school and post-school facilities, including a university campus, a school for the disabled, a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) campus and other related amenities.

"This project is also in line with our new landscape of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation which aims at aligning our skills development and innovation strategies much closer together in order to facilitate an innovation-led, skills-based, economic growth and development strategy."

Nzimande said the department intends to integrate the country's universities, TVET colleges, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and National System of Innovation (NSI). This is in order to produce a "well-rounded student, who is ready to take up their positions within our economy".

Through this initiative, the country will be able to prepare intellectually astute and skilled students ready to deal with the needs of the 21st century.

"This is the reason why I would like to expand the mandate of the Imbali precinct to include innovation and cultural programmes to ensure that there is no facet of student development which is left undeveloped," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pandemic slips down list of market risks, Norway wealth fund says

The pandemic is becoming less dominant in the markets and other risks, such as inflation and a stock market correction, are rising, as vaccines fuel optimism and recovery, a top official at Norways 1.3 trillion wealth fund said on Wednesday...

U.S. to launch probe of Minneapolis police after George Floyd murder-reports

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis, U.S. media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The expected announcement by Attorney General Merr...

Poland to ease COVID-19 curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in ...

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible: Election Commission tells TMC.

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible Election Commission tells TMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021