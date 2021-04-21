Left Menu

Five-year-old killed by lightning, one injured

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:57 IST
Five-year-old killed by lightning, one injured

(EDS: Repeating after dropping words in last para) Mangaluru, Apr 21 (PTI): A five-year-old-boy was struck dead by lightning while another with burns was hospitalised, police said here on Wednesday.

The other children, including the two, were playing when the mishap occurred, the police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday The deceased was Nihan and the injured Marutesh (6), they said adding that the other children escaped unhurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pandemic slips down list of market risks, Norway wealth fund says

The pandemic is becoming less dominant in the markets and other risks, such as inflation and a stock market correction, are rising, as vaccines fuel optimism and recovery, a top official at Norways 1.3 trillion wealth fund said on Wednesday...

U.S. to launch probe of Minneapolis police after George Floyd murder-reports

The U.S. Justice Department is expected to announce a sweeping investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis, U.S. media reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The expected announcement by Attorney General Merr...

Poland to ease COVID-19 curbs in some regions from April 26

Poland will lift restrictions in some regions from April 26, the health minister said on Wednesday, as daily COVID-19 case numbers start to fall. Children in the first three years of primary school will return to school for some lessons in ...

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible: Election Commission tells TMC.

Clubbing remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls not feasible Election Commission tells TMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021