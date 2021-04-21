Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:30 IST
CSK post 220/3 against KKR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings posted 220 for three against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL game here on Wednesday.

Faf du Plessis (95 not out) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (64) knocked the daylight out of KKR bowlers, adding 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation.

After Gaikwad was back in the hut, du Plessis continued his rampage and alongwith Mooen Ali (25) and MS Dhoni (17) took CSK past the 200-run mark.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy (1/27), Sunile Narine (1/34) and Andre Russell (1/27) took one wicket each. Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 220 for 3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 95 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 64; Varun Chakravarthy 1/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

