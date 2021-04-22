KIIT among top varsities in Times Higher Education rankings

KIIT among top varsities in Times Higher Education rankingsPTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:49 IST
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here has secured a place among the top universities of the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2021.
KIIT, deemed to be a university, got this recognition for its commitment towards sustenance and equity, the institute said in a statement.
On the yardstick of the community-based university and the impact of the institutes, the Times Higher Education conducts the ranking programme for institutions across the globe.
''As KIIT has been fulfilling all criteria of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, THE has given 201+ rank to the institute in the overall impact rankings,'' the statement said.
The impact rankings of the Times Higher Education evaluates the social responsibility of universities across the world.
Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, said that a few institutions and universities are getting featured in the world rankings, which is a matter of pride for Odisha.
''We are happy that KIIT is among the top in the impact rankings of THE, as it has tried to maintain the excellence in social responsibility,'' he said.
The Odisha-based institute has also secured the 86th ranking in 'Reduced Inequalities' of the Sustainable Development Goals.
''The institute has got the rank 101+ in 'Partnership for The Goals' and 201+ in 'Quality Education & Peace and Justice & Strong Institutions','' it said.
According to the statement, the Bhubaneswar- headquartered institute is the only university in eastern India to achieve such a rank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhubaneswar- headquartered institute
- Quality Education & Peace
- Achyuta Samanta
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
- Times Higher Education
- Justice & Strong Institutions'
- KIIT
- Odisha
- India
- United Nations'
- Partnership for The Goals' and 201
- Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences
- Rankings-2021
ALSO READ
Faster global growth driven primarily by US, China and India: World Bank president
Democracies around world including US, India facing challenges: Indian-American Congressman
During COVID-19 pandemic, India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 pc to 90 pc: IMF
Dream is to be the highest wicket-taker for India: Siraj
New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India amid COVID-19 spike