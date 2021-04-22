Left Menu

KIIT among top varsities in Times Higher Education rankings

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:49 IST
KIIT among top varsities in Times Higher Education rankings
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(KIITUniversity)

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) here has secured a place among the top universities of the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2021.

KIIT, deemed to be a university, got this recognition for its commitment towards sustenance and equity, the institute said in a statement.

On the yardstick of the community-based university and the impact of the institutes, the Times Higher Education conducts the ranking programme for institutions across the globe.

''As KIIT has been fulfilling all criteria of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, THE has given 201+ rank to the institute in the overall impact rankings,'' the statement said.

The impact rankings of the Times Higher Education evaluates the social responsibility of universities across the world.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, said that a few institutions and universities are getting featured in the world rankings, which is a matter of pride for Odisha.

''We are happy that KIIT is among the top in the impact rankings of THE, as it has tried to maintain the excellence in social responsibility,'' he said.

The Odisha-based institute has also secured the 86th ranking in 'Reduced Inequalities' of the Sustainable Development Goals.

''The institute has got the rank 101+ in 'Partnership for The Goals' and 201+ in 'Quality Education & Peace and Justice & Strong Institutions','' it said.

According to the statement, the Bhubaneswar- headquartered institute is the only university in eastern India to achieve such a rank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislati...

U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the C...

A black hole dubbed 'the Unicorn' may be galaxy's smallest one

Scientists have discovered what may be the smallest-known black hole in the Milky Way galaxy and the closest to our solar system - an object so curious that they nicknamed it the Unicorn.The researchers said the black hole is roughly three ...

Tesla cars can drive without anyone in driver's seat - magazine

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Thursday its engineers were able to operate a Tesla Inc vehicle without anyone in the drivers seat, but the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the drivers seat was empty.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021