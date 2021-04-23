Left Menu

Western Cape implementing plan for unplaced learners

"The plan includes the provision of 129 mobile classrooms to schools, as well as the addition of teaching posts," MEC Debbie Schäfer said.   

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:31 IST
Schäfer said learners will be placed in schools, and ready to begin the second term.

The Western Cape Education Department says it is currently implementing a plan to place 2 550 learners that are currently registered as unplaced in the province.

"The plan includes the provision of 129 mobile classrooms to schools, as well as the addition of teaching posts," MEC Debbie Schäfer said.

The department acknowledged that while some schools already have extra classrooms available, others do require mobile classrooms, which take time to construct.

According to Schäfer, schools that have received additional teaching posts have agreed to accommodate learners in alternative spaces, such as school halls or laboratories, until classrooms are constructed.

Schäfer said learners will be placed in schools, and ready to begin the second term.

"The [department] is well aware that these learners have missed a full term of work, and lesson packs for the first term will be made available at the schools where the learners will be placed.

"District officials will also guide schools on how to support learners with a catch-up plan and will monitor the learners' assessment results for the second term to determine future support programmes.

"The plan would not be possible without additional funding. This has been the main thorn on our side with regards to additional infrastructure and teachers. We have had to reprioritise existing funding for this, and this means our future budget allocations will be negatively affected, as well as our current long-term plans," said Schäfer.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

