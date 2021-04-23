Odor from Caribbean refinery prompts school closures, investigation

Odor from Caribbean refinery prompts school closures, investigationReuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:15 IST
An "foul, gaseous smell" coming from the 200,000 barrel per day Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands is due to the refinery's "exceedence of hydrogen sulfide" levels, according to a statement from the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
The odor has prompted local grammar schools and a career and technical education center to close after students and staff reported feelings of nausea due to the smell on April 22, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Education
- U.S. Department
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: COVID spreads its tentacles in leading educational institutions
Education Minister chairs high-level meeting on implementation of NEP-2020
Students lead US push for fuller Black history education
Vice President asks educational institutions to design courses to meet new world realities
Jammu has emerged as education hub of north India: Union minister