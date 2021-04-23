Odor from Caribbean refinery prompts school closures, investigation

An "foul, gaseous smell" coming from the 200,000 barrel per day Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands is due to the refinery's "exceedence of hydrogen sulfide" levels, according to a statement from the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

The odor has prompted local grammar schools and a career and technical education center to close after students and staff reported feelings of nausea due to the smell on April 22, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Education.

