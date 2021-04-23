Left Menu

Odor from U.S. Caribbean refinery prompts school closures, investigation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:45 IST
A "foul, gaseous smell" coming from the 200,000 barrel per day Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands that has prompted local school closures is being caused by excess emissions of hydrogen sulfide, according to a statement from the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) on Friday. The agency is advising people with respiratory ailments such as allergies, lung disease and asthma to consider taking protective actions such as staying indoors or relocating to less affected areas.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration describes hydrogen sulfide "as a colorless gas known for its pungent 'rotten egg' odor at low concentrations. It is extremely flammable and highly toxic." The Department of Planning and Natural Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local grammar schools and a career and technical education center closed in-person learning after students and staff reported feeling nauseous due to a "noxious odor" affecting air quality on the campuses on April 22, according to a notice from the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Education. Limetree Bay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The smell has been observed west of the island in Fredricksted for several days and has prompted citizen complaints, according to the DPNR. The agency said it will continue to monitor the situation.

The refinery recently resumed producing fuel following an entire plant shutdown earlier this month due to an undisclosed operational issue.

