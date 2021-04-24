Left Menu

20 critically ill patients die in Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid oxygen scarcity

Everybody is saying we will do our best, the medical director said when asked if the hospital received any help from the government.Dr Baluja said the hospital has over 200 patients and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:16 IST
Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said on Saturday.

''The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock,'' Dr D K Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital, told PTI.

He said the hospital has over 200 patients and they had only half-an-hour of oxygen was left at 10:45 am.

It received the last refill of oxygen around midnight, after hours of delay.

''Nobody has promised anything. Everybody is saying we will do our best,'' the medical director said when asked if the hospital received any help from the government.

Dr Baluja said the hospital has over 200 patients and 80 per cent of them are on oxygen support. Around 35 patients are in the ICU, he said.

