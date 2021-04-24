Chitkara University Climbs up the Rankings Order in the Prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) IMPACT Rankings

Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Chitkara University from Punjab has been ranked among the top 10 Indian universities in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) IMPACT Rankings - 2021 for achieving the individual Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The worldwide ranking of THE IMPACT rankings placed Chitkara University in the coveted rank slab of 401-600 in the list that witnessed 1,115 institutions from 94 countries. Additionally, Chitkara University has also been ranked among the Top 100 globally in the 'Affordable and Clean Energy' category of the SDG. The university also excelled in the 'Partnership for the Goals' category of SDGs by attaining an impressive 301+ ranking among the 1154 participating institutions. The university achieved an impressive worldwide ranking in the 'THE IMPACT' ranking, owing to its institution-wide fulfilment and adherence to all the criteria set out by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. ''Only a few Indian Universities were able to make it into the prestigious 'THE IMPACT' world ranking; witnessing Chitkara University feature highly in these rankings is indeed a matter of immense pride for Chitkara University and the people of Punjab and Chandigarh. The university has always strived to provide the knowledge and learning-centric platform to our students, a work-friendly and progressive environment to our faculty and an inspirational platform for the society, with an intent to nurture the future and make this nation proud,'' said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University. About the Rankings Under the Impact Ranking, THE assesses universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is the third-ranking released in this series. Under the Impact Rankings 2021, universities were assessed across 17 parameters listed as SDGs including, no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace justice, and strong institutions, and Partnership for goals. About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers. For details, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in. Image: Chitkara University PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)