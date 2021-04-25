Left Menu

JNU steps up efforts to curb COVID-19 spread

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 00:31 IST
JNU steps up efforts to curb COVID-19 spread
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday said it has ramped up efforts to contain COVID-19 spread and help the students, staff, teachers and their families residing on the campus.

According to a press note, the university administration said like every other institution in Delhi, JNU has been working hard to provide help, both medical and social, to all its residents, ever since COVID-19 struck the country.

During the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the JNU administration has ramped up its efforts in containing the infection as well as providing emergency help to any member, students, staff, teachers and their families, residing on the campus, it said.

To augment the COVID task force of JNU, which was set up in March 2020, the administration has recently formed another team, the COVID response team, which has been working 24x7 in managing and planning a response to any COVID case in the varsity.

The press note said this team is assisted by student volunteers of NSS and NCC, who, in addition, also conduct various activities to spread the awareness of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the students.

The COVID response team also coordinates with the Delhi government officials to secure testing, vaccination and hospitalisation of those who need it.

With the help of the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate's Office, JNU has in the past few months organised several COVID testing camps in the campus, and organised a vaccination camp recently where for several days a significant number of JNU community members were vaccinated, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

World Book and Copyright Day celebrates ‘fundamental importance’ of literature

For this years edition of World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay encouraged everyone to pick up a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air, which will help sustain you now and in th...

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon: Sources.

SC judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at private hospital in Gurgaon Sources....

ECOSOC chief calls for financial support for small island developing states

Financial liquidity is available today in the world and it is essential in order to enable the SIDs to build back better, he told a special high-level meeting, held online.Caught in a perfect stormThere are roughly 60 SIDS worldwide, locate...

Girl rescued within 2 hours of being kidnapped in Jammu, 1 held: Police

A girl was rescued within two hours of allegedly being kidnapped here, police said on Saturday.They said the kidnapper has been arrested.A case was lodged at the Miran Sahib police station here on the basis of a complaint from a woman, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021