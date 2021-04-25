Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs DC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:19 IST
IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs DC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scoreboard from the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw run out 53 Shikhar Dhawan b R Khan 28 Rishabh Pant c Suchith b S Kaul 37 Steve Smith not out 34 Shimron Hetmyer c Williamson b S Kaul 1 Marcus Stoinis not out 2 Extras (B-1,NB-1, WD-2) 4 Total (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-81, 2-84, 3-142, 4-145.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-42-0, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-14-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-31-2, Jagadeesha Suchith 4-0-21-0, Vijay Shankar 3-0-19-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-1. More PTI AT AT AT

