Govt official suspended for campaigning for brother contesting in UP panchayat polls

A village development officer here was suspended on Sunday for campaigning for his brother, who is contesting in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, officials said.

District Development Officer Rajit Ram Mishra said village development officer Girish Kumar Pandey posted in Beruarbari development block has been suspended for flouting the model code of conduct and campaigning for his brother Nitish Pandey, who is contesting for the post of village pradhan in Pindhara village under Bansdih block.

Departmental action has been initiated against the village development officer, he said.

