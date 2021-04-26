Left Menu

Five AMU teachers die over past week; some showed 'COVID-like symptoms'

Five Aligarh Muslim University teachers have died in the past week after brief illnesses, some of them showing COVID-like symptoms. The three other teachers who died in the past week are Prof Maula Baksh 59 from the Department of Urdu, Prof Saeed Zaman from the university polytechnic and Prof Ahsanullah Fahad 50 from the Department of Theology.Professor Zaman died in Meerut, his hometown.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 18:33 IST
Five AMU teachers die over past week; some showed 'COVID-like symptoms'

Five Aligarh Muslim University teachers have died in the past week after brief illnesses, some of them showing ''COVID-like symptoms''. During the same period, five retired faculty members have also died.

Irfan Ahmad (61), Department of Museology chairman, and Assistant Prof Faisal Aziz (45) died in the past 24 hours, with their family members saying they displayed COVID-like symptoms. In a condolence message, the university said they died following ''brief illness'' and did not mention COVID as the reason of their death. The three other teachers who died in the past week are Prof Maula Baksh (59) from the Department of Urdu, Prof Saeed Zaman from the university polytechnic and Prof Ahsanullah Fahad (50) from the Department of Theology.

Professor Zaman died in Meerut, his hometown. Among the five retired teachers who died was Humayun Murad (76), a former dean and an elected member of the AMU court.

The other former teachers who have died in the past week were Prof Nabi Ahmad, Prof Iqbal Ali, Prof Saeed Zafar and Prof Zubair Ahmad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt's claims over crop procurement hollow: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that the state governments claims of smooth crop procurement have proved hollow as a majority of farmers are yet to receive their payment.The governme...

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's neighbours spend big on security after robbery incident

American star couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabellos neighbours in the Hollywood Hills are spending big on increased security including armed guards after a break-in at the duos home. Sources told TMZ that Shawn and Camilas neighbours are ...

Blackstone commits up to USD 2.8 bn to acquire controlling stake in Mphasis

Private equity firm Blackstone on Monday made a Rs 8,262 crore offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in Mphasis Ltd as it looked to consolidate its holding in the IT outsourcing service provider amid a surge in demand for cloud c...

Syrian refugees face Ramadan penury amid Lebanon's economic ruin

Hussein al-Khaled and his family have lived in a makeshift hut in Lebanon for a decade since fleeing the war in neighbouring Syria, but this year COVID and economic collapse are making it even harder to spend Ramadan away from home. Khaled,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021