Dy Commissioners authorised to suspend school classes if COVID cases cross 100: Minister

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to suspend physical classes up to standard 8 in districts where COVID-19 positive cases have crossed 100 on a particular day.

Physical classroom assembly of students of Class 6 to 8 in both private and public schools will be suspended in districts where cases cross 100 on a particular day, the minister said at a press conference here.

Online classes will, however, be made available, he added.

The state Education department had earlier issued a notification authorising Deputy Commissioners to suspend classes in primary schools till Class 5 where cases exceed 100 on a particular date.

The minister said that with cases in Kamrup Metro exceeding 1000, ''I have advised the Deputy Commissioner to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days for now''.

Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has already issued the order shutting down all educational institutions in Kamrup Metro district where 1,153 cases were reported on Monday.

All other districts, where the numbers reach a threshold that require such measures, shall follow suit, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the Cotton College State University on Monday postponed the higher secondary (HS) final (Practical) examinations for all subjects of Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) until further notice.

In a notification issued on Monday, the examination department of the varsity said that the remaining examinations will be scheduled when the situation becomes normal and will be notified in due course.

The university has also suspended the ongoing undergraduate (UG) first semester examinations including BA Liberal Arts from Monday due to the rise of the COVID-19 cases.

The remaining examination will be scheduled when the situation becomes normal and will be notified in due course, the notification added.

