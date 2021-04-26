Left Menu

Dy Commissioners authorised to suspend school classes if COVID cases cross 100: Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:07 IST
Dy Commissioners authorised to suspend school classes if COVID cases cross 100: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Deputy Commissioners have been authorised to suspend physical classes up to standard 8 in districts where COVID-19 positive cases have crossed 100 on a particular day.

Physical classroom assembly of students of Class 6 to 8 in both private and public schools will be suspended in districts where cases cross 100 on a particular day, the minister said at a press conference here.

Online classes will, however, be made available, he added.

The state Education department had earlier issued a notification authorising Deputy Commissioners to suspend classes in primary schools till Class 5 where cases exceed 100 on a particular date.

The minister said that with cases in Kamrup Metro exceeding 1000, ''I have advised the Deputy Commissioner to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days for now''.

Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has already issued the order shutting down all educational institutions in Kamrup Metro district where 1,153 cases were reported on Monday.

All other districts, where the numbers reach a threshold that require such measures, shall follow suit, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the Cotton College State University on Monday postponed the higher secondary (HS) final (Practical) examinations for all subjects of Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) until further notice.

In a notification issued on Monday, the examination department of the varsity said that the remaining examinations will be scheduled when the situation becomes normal and will be notified in due course.

The university has also suspended the ongoing undergraduate (UG) first semester examinations including BA Liberal Arts from Monday due to the rise of the COVID-19 cases.

The remaining examination will be scheduled when the situation becomes normal and will be notified in due course, the notification added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...

Mother, daughter locked up inside store in Rajasthan; shopkeeper pleads innocence

A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, ...

Punjab Council of Ministers decides to form new SIT to probe Kotkapura firing incident

The Punjab Council of Ministers on Monday decided to set up a new Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of religious scriptures in Kotkapura in 2015.It has been decided...

U.S. to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021