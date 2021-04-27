Left Menu

Minor fire breaks out in Raj Bhavan, none injured

It took just one fire tender to douse the flames.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:22 IST
Minor fire breaks out in Raj Bhavan, none injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A minor fire broke out inside a hall on the third floor of Raj Bhavan here early on Tuesday, and it was doused in a matter of 20 minutes, a senior police officer said.

No one sustained any injury, the officer said.

One fire tender, which remains on standby outside the governor's house, was pressed into service to put out the fire in the southwestern portion of the 19th-century majestic building, he explained.

''The fire broke out in a hall on the third floor of the governor's house around 5.30 am. One fire tender was pressed into service and five other engines were readied for exigency if any. It took just one fire tender to douse the flames. Nobody was injured,'' the officer said.

Some pillows, bedsheets, and mattresses kept inside the hall were damaged, he said, adding, a preliminary probe has suggested that an electrical short-circuit led to the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Youn Yuh-jung's Oscars win 'rewrites'; U.S. TV audience for revamped Oscars at record low and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Youn Yuh-jungs Oscars win rewrites South Korean film historyWhile accepting her award for a best-supporting actress at Sundays Academy Awards, South Korean film icon Youn Yuh-jung ...

Ghaziabad police chief in home-isolation as precautionary measure

Ghaziabad police chief Amit Pathak has isolated himself at his home as a precautionary measure after dozens of administrative officials here tested positive for coronavirus. An official had said Monday that around 50 Ghaziabad administratio...

Check black marketing of oxygen & medicines, address distribution issues: HC to Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients and address the issue of oxygen distribution to hospitals as well as individuals.It directed t...

France's Le Maire says too much time lost for EU recovery plan

The European Union has lost too much time rolling out its 750 billion euro recovery fund since it was approved last July, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.We were very efficient last year in the adoption of the Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021