Minor fire breaks out in Raj Bhavan, none injured

A minor fire broke out inside a hall on the third floor of Raj Bhavan here early on Tuesday, and it was doused in a matter of 20 minutes, a senior police officer said.

No one sustained any injury, the officer said.

One fire tender, which remains on standby outside the governor's house, was pressed into service to put out the fire in the southwestern portion of the 19th-century majestic building, he explained.

''The fire broke out in a hall on the third floor of the governor's house around 5.30 am. One fire tender was pressed into service and five other engines were readied for exigency if any. It took just one fire tender to douse the flames. Nobody was injured,'' the officer said.

Some pillows, bedsheets, and mattresses kept inside the hall were damaged, he said, adding, a preliminary probe has suggested that an electrical short-circuit led to the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)