PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:01 IST
Three held for selling Remdesivir at high rates in Telangana

Hyderabad,Apr 27 (PTI): Three people, including a staff nurse at a private hospital, were arrested here for allegedly illegally selling Remdesivir at a high price, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information regarding illegal sale of the antiviral drug at higher rates at Dilsukhnagar,a police team on Monday took the trio into custody and seized eight Remdesivir injections from their possession.

With a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, demand for Remdesivir has gone up manifold in the country. The nurse and two other accused indulged in selling Remdesivir to needy persons at higher rates for the past 10 days after collecting it from theirknown sources, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of theDisaster Management Act and IPC.PTI VVK BN BALA BN BALA

