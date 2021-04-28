UP panchayat polls: 73.5 pc turnout reported in third phase

A turnout of about 73.5 per cent was recorded in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Over 2.72 lakh candidates are in the fray on 2.14 lakh seats across 20 districts in this round of the four-phase election.

A State Election Commission official said 73.5 per cent of the registered voters had turned up to cast their votes on Monday.

The phase covered the districts of Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharthanagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Ballia.

Among them, Jalaun recorded the highest polling percentage of 78.67.

Seventy-one per cent polling was recorded in the first two phases. Polling for the fourth phase will be held Thursday and the counting on May 2.

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conclude the panchayat election process by May 25.

In this phase alone, 10,416 candidates are in the fray for 746 posts of zila panchayat members and 88,584 candidates are contesting for 18,530 posts of kshetra panchayat members.

A total of 1,16,162 candidates are contesting for 14,379 village panchayats.

