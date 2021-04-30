Left Menu

J-K govt sanctions loyalty bonus for NHM contractual staff

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced grant of loyalty bonus for contractual staff of the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2020-21 for their service through the pandemic.

According to an order issued by the health and medical education department, the sanction has been accorded for 10 per cent experience-loyalty bonus to those employees who have completed minimum three years of service in the NHM.

Moreover, employees who have already drawn the loyalty bonus for the period of three years and completing five years of service during the financial year (2020-21), will be entitled to the deferential percentage (ie 15-10) of 5 per cent of experience-loyalty bonus, it said.

Choudhary Mohammed Yasin, Mission Director NHM, J&K thanked Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department, for according formal approval for releasing the experience-loyalty bonus in favour of NHM employees for recognition of their services.

Yasin said the bonus will be drawn as arrears by all the DDOs which will be the part of monthly remuneration of NHM employees, which means that the base remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 would include the base salary as on March 31, 2020 plus annual increment and experience-loyalty bonus based on the services of the employee.

He added that in these unprecedented and challenging times of the pandemic, ''COVID warriors'' of health and medical education department, including NHM employees, have risen to the challenge and are effectively and selflessly providing holistic health care services to counter the spread of the coronavirus and treat the infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

