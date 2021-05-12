Left Menu

Ironwood Education ropes in Ravi Shastri, B Arun, R Sridhar as advisory board members

Professional training and education company Ironwood Education on Wednesday said it has roped in Indian cricket teams head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar as advisory board members to mentor and guide in program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels. Further, the company announced the launch of a certification program for Cricket Coach Education and Development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 10:52 IST
Ironwood Education ropes in Ravi Shastri, B Arun, R Sridhar as advisory board members
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Professional training and education company Ironwood Education on Wednesday said it has roped in the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar as advisory board members to mentor and guide in program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

Further, the company announced the launch of a certification program for Cricket Coach Education and Development. The certification program will be a mix of digital and on-ground methodologies, techniques, and tools.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has roped in Ravi Shastri, B Arun, and R Sridhar as Advisory Board members to mentor and guide in program development for certified cricket coaching at various levels.

''Under their able guidance, Ironwood Education aims to standardize and systematize coaching practices for all levels of the sport in the country, especially for the grassroots and intermediate levels of cricket.'' the filing said.

The Ironwood certification program for coaching will also help the professional employment of cricket coaches across the country, through its articulation of uniform professional standards and contemporary practices of cricket coaching, the company said.

''A structured and systematic coaching approach is the need of the day to develop, hone and nurture world-class cricketers. At Ironwood we are equally committed to aiding this learning curve, emerging professionals and entrepreneurs will benefit from,'' Bela Desai, Promoter and Director of Ironwood Education Limited, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci tells US Senators on COVID-19 crisis

India made the incorrect assumption that it was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up prematurely that has left the country in such dire straits, Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has told senators.India ha...

UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.In the COVID-19 pandem...

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit 460.22 million of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021