BJP's CT Ravi Booked for Promoting Hatred and Enmity Through Social Media Post
BJP leader CT Ravi faces charges for promoting hatred and enmity through a social media post. The Election Commission initiated action, booking an FIR against Ravi under the Representation of the People Act and IPC Section 505(2). The action was taken by Chikkamagaluru election officials based on complaints.
BJP leader CT Ravi was on Friday booked for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between citizens through his social media post, the Election Commission said.
The action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru, they said.
Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said Chikkamagaluru election Officials have booked an FIR against CT Ravi for his post on X for violation under the Representation of the People Act and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code in Basavanahalli police station for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens.
