Left Menu

BJP's CT Ravi Booked for Promoting Hatred and Enmity Through Social Media Post

BJP leader CT Ravi faces charges for promoting hatred and enmity through a social media post. The Election Commission initiated action, booking an FIR against Ravi under the Representation of the People Act and IPC Section 505(2). The action was taken by Chikkamagaluru election officials based on complaints.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:19 IST
BJP's CT Ravi Booked for Promoting Hatred and Enmity Through Social Media Post
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader CT Ravi was on Friday booked for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between citizens through his social media post, the Election Commission said.

The action was initiated by the election officials of Chikkamagaluru, they said.

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said Chikkamagaluru election Officials have booked an FIR against CT Ravi for his post on X for violation under the Representation of the People Act and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code in Basavanahalli police station for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity between different classes of citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024