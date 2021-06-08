Highbrow's educational content coming to LG TVs in 145 countries

Highbrow, a subscription-based video-on-demand educational platform for children ages 1-11, is coming to LG TV customers in 145 countries across the world.

The Highbrow app will be available via the LG Content Store on LG's Smart TVs running webOS versions 4.0 and higher, the South Korean firm announced on Monday.

The ad-free, safe platform features a library of over 10000+ video titles - covering everything from science, humanities, mathematics and music to art, languages and more - to suit the needs of every young learner.

Highbrow works closely with educators, experts and creators including Pinkfong, best known for its megahit Baby Shark song and video, to deliver fresh and engaging educational content.

"With distance learning still dominating students' lives, TVs have become the go-to education tool in many countries. With already more than a dozen education apps, LG TVs with webOS gives young learners access to a wide selection of educational content while the improved web browser delivers a convenient user experience for all ages," LG said in a statement.

LG Smart TV users can replicate content from compatible smartphones, tablets and PCs on the TV screen using LG Magic Tap on Android or Airplay for Apple devices.

LG's 2021 range of OLED TVs is certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare-free by UL, meaning LG TVs fully protect the eyes of viewers during learning whilst providing outstanding picture quality. In addition, LG's Magic Remote on 2021 LG TVs can be connected with compatible smartphones via NFC to enable learners to hear the TV's audio through headphones or earbuds.