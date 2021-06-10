Speed up process to set up three institutes of higher learning: Gehlot to officials

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed officials to expedite the process of establishing three institutes of higher learning, which he had announced to set up while presenting the state budget this year.According to a release, Gehlot approved Rs 8 crore for hiring consultants to set up Fintech Digital University in Jodhpur and Rajasthan Institute of Advanced Learning Deemed University and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Advanced Technology in Jaipur.The CM also approved an additional budget of Rs 7.29 crore for the procurement of safety equipment and ambulances for all district jails and the high security jail of Ajmer.

The CM also approved an additional budget of Rs 7.29 crore for the procurement of safety equipment and ambulances for all district jails and the high security jail of Ajmer. Gehlot gave clearance for giving an interest-free loan of Rs 8 crore to Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) for the payment of salaries. PTI SDA RDK RDK

