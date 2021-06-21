Left Menu

Sanjay Dhotre launches NIOS Diploma course in Yogic Science on International Day

Highlighting the significance of Yoga especially during covid, Shri Dhotre said it has resulted in creating many employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 18:24 IST
Sanjay Dhotre launches NIOS Diploma course in Yogic Science on International Day
The Minister also reiterated the laudable effort of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in declaring June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. Image Credit: Twitter(@SanjayDhotreMP)
Minister of State for Education Shri Sanjay Dhotre launched the NIOS Diploma course in Yogic Science on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today. The Minister released the self-instructional material of the course. The Minister congratulated NIOS for offering such vocational courses to the learners.

Highlighting the significance of Yoga especially during covid, Shri Dhotre said it has resulted in creating many employment opportunities. The course in Yogic science launched today will help those who pass out of the course to become job provider rather than a job seeker. The Minister also reiterated the laudable effort of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in declaring June 21st as the International Day of Yoga.

Delivering her remarks the Chairperson of NIOS informed that the two-year Diploma programme has five subjects in the first year in which Yoga Teaching Training will be taught and in the second year five subjects related to Yoga Therapy will be taught.

(With Inputs from PIB)

