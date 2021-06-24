Left Menu

Genome sequencing lab started at Jaipur's SMS Medical College

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 23:44 IST
Facility for genome sequencing has been started at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur for identifying Covid variants, the Rajasthan government announced on Thursday With this, Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to have a facility for complete genome sequencing at the state level, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

He informed that in view of Covid prevention, the genome sequencing facility has been made available in the state at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

''Genome sequencing will provide information about new variants of the virus,'' Sharma said.

He said that till now, samples from the state were being sent for genome sequencing to the IGIB Lab in Delhi.

