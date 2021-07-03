MP: Govt hospital doctor commits suicide in Bhopal

A 64-year-old doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his official residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Saturday, police said. The death came to light around 8 am when Dr. Hajarilal Bhuria's servant spotted him hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in the campus of government-run JP Hospital, Habibganj police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava said. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, the official said, adding that the police are yet to record the statements of the deceased doctor's family members.

