Child marriage stopped in UP's Shamli district
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-07-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A child marriage was stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district by a team of the welfare department's child helpline, an official said on Sunday.
The team reached the Balhedi village on Saturday after receiving information about the function, the helpline's in-charge Punam Sharma said. During investigation, the boy and the girl were both found to be minors. The case has been handed over to police, she said.
Advertisement
The team reached the village when the marriage function was about to end, Sharma said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balhedi village
- Uttar
- Punam Sharma
- Shamli
- Sharma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: Holy dip on Ganga Dussehra cancelled in Haridwar, district borders to be sealed on June 20
Uttarakhand: Two killed in landslides
'We believe there should be check on population...', says Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chair
Uttarakhand: COVID-19 curfew till June 29; hotels and restaurants to open
Uttarakhand SIT notice to three firms in alleged COVID testing scam in Kumbh