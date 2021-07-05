Left Menu

Recruitment process for J&K women battalion begins

According to the notification, all the candidates belonging to UT of Ladakh who have applied for the post of constables in two women battalions that their Physical Endurance Test Physical Standard Test PETPST shall be conducted w.e.f 26.07.2021 to 03.08.2021, a notification said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:27 IST
The process of recruitment for two women battalions in Jammu and Kashmir has started with the police announcing their test timetable on Monday. The Chairman of Police Recruitment Board announced the schedule for conducting the physical standard and endurance tests of the candidates belonging to the Jammu division and the union territory of Ladakh, who applied under the Scheduled Caste category against the vacant posts in the UT. ''According to the notification, all the candidates belonging to UT of Ladakh who have applied for the post of constables in two women battalions that their Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) shall be conducted w.e.f 26.07.2021 to 03.08.2021,'' a notification said.

It said tests of the candidates belonging to Kargil district shall be conducted on July 27 and 28 and of those from Leh on August 2 and 3. The candidates for the post of constables have been advised to bring along with them a downloaded copy of their admit card, a valid identity proof, all original testimonials, Covid (RTPCR) certificate, and no risk certificate. The RTPCR test must have been conducted within the last 48 hours on the date of the test, it said. The recruitment process was postponed in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

