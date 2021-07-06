Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 16:12 IST
NGO to run campaign on myopia awareness in Jul-Aug
Image Credit: Flickr
An NGO that has been working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India has lined up an over-a-month-long campaign starting mid-July to raise awareness on the ''growing threat'' of nearsightedness or myopia, officials said on Tuesday.

Focussed on different aspects of myopia, the series will comprise six talks from various world leaders.

Recognizing the growing threat of nearsightedness or myopia, the India Vision Institute (IVI) has announced a long-term initiative to help fight the problem in the country, a senior official of the NGO said.

''Myopia is already a major issue in several parts of the world, including Singapore and China. In India, this will become a major public health problem if adequate preventive and interventive measures are not taken,'' IVI CEO Vinod Daniel said.

''The magnitude of the problem is huge, with large numbers increasingly being affected for a variety of reasons, not least due to lifestyle changes, including reduced outdoor activities and increased time spent indoors, during the pandemic,'' he said.

The campaign will be launched with an online lecture series on myopia and held from July 16-August 19.

The IVI is a not-for-profit registered trust focussed on supporting and promoting eye health awareness, research, education, and technological development in Indian optometry to advance capacity in vision correction and prevention of eye diseases and blindness.

