Pending editions of JEE-Mains to be held from July 20-25 and July 27-Aug 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:37 IST
Pending editions of JEE-Mains to be held from July 20-25 and July 27-Aug 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DrRPNishank)
The pending editions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

The results of the two editions, which were postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, are likely to be announced in August.

''The third edition of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25 while the fourth edition will be held from July 27 to August 2. The exams will be conducted while following all Covid protocols keeping the safety of candidates in mind,'' Nishank said.

JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India.

The first phase in February was followed by the second phase in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May.

But those were postponed after a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic.

The JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), was also postponed. The exam was scheduled on July 3.

