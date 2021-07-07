Nucleus Software to hire over 500 engineers by year-end

Nucleus Software, which provides lending and transaction banking solutions, on Wednesday said it is planning to hire 500 engineers by the end of the year.

Nucleus has set a target to hire 500 fresh young engineers from non-metro cities and towns across India till December 2021, a statement said.

This will be undertaken through tie-ups with engineering colleges across Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well as through direct hiring, it added.

Nucleus Software employs around 2,000 people and around 200-250 campus hires are absorbed every year. The company has more than 50 partnerships in place with educational institutes, and another 20 colleges are being onboarded this year, the statement said.

These young graduates will be trained in an intensive 6 to 12-week programme by Nucleus School of Banking Technology (NSBT) on cutting-edge technology for the global financial sector to make them industry-ready, it added.

Nucleus Software powers operations of more than 200 financial institutions in over 50 countries, supporting retail lending, corporate banking, cash management, mobile and internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas. Its products facilitate more than 26 million daily transactions.

Engineering graduates from smaller towns and cities have a lot to offer, but their potential is usually left untapped because most corporates do not hire from smaller colleges, Nucleus Software Managing Director Vishnu Dusad said. ''We at Nucleus firmly believe in the demographic dividend that the youth of our country can provide, given the right opportunity and exposure...We are happy to provide an opportunity to talented young engineers from across India so that they not just get a level playing field but actually thrive,” he added. The NSBT learning framework focuses on not just technology but also on business domain (lending and transaction banking), as well as on solutions the company builds, and tools and methods used to improve effectiveness and efficiency. In addition, training on softer aspects of the profession and professional ethics is also provided. The company said all activities including hiring, joining, induction, training and internship have moved online in view of the pandemic.

