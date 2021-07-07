Left Menu

Vietnam students turn out for exams under coronavirus cloud

Thousands of students turned out for examinations in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Wednesday, forging ahead with crucial tests despite concerns the country's longest-running coronavirus outbreak could be spreading fast. The high school exams are decisive in determining which universities students can enrol at.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thousands of students turned out for examinations in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Wednesday, forging ahead with crucial tests despite concerns the country's longest-running coronavirus outbreak could be spreading fast.

The high school exams are decisive in determining which universities students can enrol at. They took place on a day when Ho Chi Minh City, the outbreak epicentre, announced some of its strictest measures yet. "In recent days, the number of infected cases nationwide has reached the thousands. It poses a danger to students taking the exam. I am quite worried," said student Hoang Quy Duong.

"But at the same time I'm trying to keep my best spirits and remain calm." Dozens of flights from Ho Chi Minh City have been suspended and outbound travellers will face mandatory quarantine, as authorities moved quickly with control measures that have been key to Vietnam's containment success.

Examinations involved students from multiple schools mixing, with some parents worried that some had a greater risk of exposure. "My family members are very worried that these examinations will trigger another outbreak, affect other plans as well as my future. It is quite risky but I decided to take it anyway," said Nguyen Vu Chinh, 18. (Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

