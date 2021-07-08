Left Menu

Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS, AYUSH

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:58 IST
Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS, AYUSH
  • Country:
  • India

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State in the AYUSH ministry on Thursday.

He has also been appointed as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat.

The 52-year-old has done MD in general medicine and therapeutics from the Gujarat University.

Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new members inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021