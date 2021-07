Munjapara Mahendrabhai takes charge as MoS, AYUSH

Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, took charge as the Minister of State in the AYUSH ministry on Thursday.

He has also been appointed as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

Prior to his political career, Mahendrabhai had a three-decade-long distinguished career as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Gujarat.

The 52-year-old has done MD in general medicine and therapeutics from the Gujarat University.

Mahendrabhai is among the 36 new members inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

