Left Menu

FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 states

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has released the 4th monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit PDRD Grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the states yesterday, an official statement said. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore to 17 states in the financial year 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:04 IST
FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 states
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry on Thursday said it has released the fourth monthly installment of a post-devolution revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states. With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs 39,484 crore has been released to eligible states in the current financial year. ''The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has released the 4th monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the states yesterday,'' an official statement said. The post-devolution revenue deficit grant is provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post-devolution. The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 states during 2021-22. The eligibility of states to receive this grant and the quantum of the grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore to 17 states in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, Rs 39,484 crore (33.33 percent) has been released so far in four installments.

The states recommended for this grant by the 15th Finance Commission are -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021