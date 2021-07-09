Cal HC vacates stay on teachers appointment process

The Calcutta High Court on Friday vacated an interim stay on the selection process for the appointment of around 14,500 teachers for upper primary schools in West Bengal.

The court passed the order after it was satisfied that the School Service Commission has published marks obtained by each candidate in the shortlist for interviewees.

The court directed that for taking care of the grievances of candidates whose names have not been included in the interview list, the commission would make arrangements for giving a personal hearing to the candidates who would file a representation individually.

''As the courts order passed on 2nd July 2021 has been complied with by the Commission within the timeframe, I recall the restraining order put upon the Commission from taking further steps pursuant to the interview list,'' Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered.

The high court had on July 2 directed the West Bengal Central School Service Commission not to hold interviews of candidates till it vacates the interim stay ordered by it on the appointment process.

Justice Gangopadhyay had asked the state Advocate General to disclose the break-up of marks of the candidates who had not been named in the interview list as well as those whose names figured in the list.

''I am satisfied as to the action of the Commission that the Commission by seven days, i.e., the time granted to it, has published the new list with the break-up of marks and with the reasons for not bringing a candidate in the interview list,'' he said in Friday's order.

Some candidates whose names did not appear in the interview list had moved the court alleging that the SSC had not followed the prescribed rules in conducting the appointment process for teachers.

Ordering the SSC not to hold interviews of candidates till it vacates an interim stay passed on June 30, the court had, however, allowed office work for the purpose.

