Guj: Classes of Std 12th, colleges can reopen from July 15

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-07-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 22:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With a significant drop in the daily rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to allow physical classes of Std 12th, colleges and technical institutes from July 15 with 50 per cent attendance.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the pandemic situation during a meeting of the government's core committee earlier in the day, said an official release.

Gujarat registered 56 new coronavirus cases and one death during the day.

Physical attendance will not be compulsory for students, but the authorities at schools and colleges will have to obtain parents' consent if students are to be asked to attend in person, it said.

Over 6.82 lakh students are enrolled in class 12 across 8,333 higher secondary schools in Gujarat. There are over 11 lakh under-graduate and diploma students enrolled in over 2,000 colleges and technical institutes, the release informed.

