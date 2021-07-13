Technology would help in achieving goals of open, accessible education: Pradhan
Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital Education initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, among others. Minister of State Smt Annpurna Devi; MoS Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and MoS Dr Subhas Sarkar also attended the meeting. Senior officials of the Ministry briefed the Ministers about these initiatives.
Emphasizing the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Shri Pradhan said that technology would help in achieving the goals of open, inclusive and accessible education. A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the Education sector, he added.
The Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards the digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of Education will be further strengthened and institutionalised.
