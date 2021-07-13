Left Menu

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modis interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:40 IST
India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it
Tokyo Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

''The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events,'' Batra said in the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics. ''The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total.'' PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021