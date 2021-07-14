Professor Rami A Wakim confirms his appointment as Dean of Western Imperial Medical University, Antigua

London [UK], July 14: WIMU (Western Imperial Medical University, Antigua) was established with a vision for providing top-tier advanced medical education to medical aspirants in clinical practice, medicine development, medical and scientific research, patient care, healthcare development, and much more. Located in the heart of the United Kingdom in Liverpool, WIMU is a one-stop for medical aspirants to further their careers and studies in medicine.

The cherry on the cake for WIMU, Antigua is the appointment of its newest Dean, Prof. Rami Wakim. Prof. Wakim carries with himself a host of experience and knowledge that will ultimately benefit the University.

Prof Wakim is a KSJ, MD MSc FRCOG FACOG FICS. He is also a Consultant in Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecology, a Senior Lecturer (Hon) At Manchester Metropolitan University, and an RCOG Appointment Advisory Committee (ACC).

Prof. Wakim has worked with numerous hospitals in the UK and has gained first-hand expertise in various intimate aspects of medicine which he plans to channelise in his new role as the Dean of WIMU, Antigua. Prof Wakim has also been a part of prestigious fellowships and research projects. His research has been presented in various eminent journals and has been widely cited.

Professor Rami A Wakim says, ''I am humbled to accept this offer. I am eager to begin my journey as Dean at WIMU, Antigua. I aim to foster an intellectual environment that inspires students and staff to practice academic disciplines and contribute to society’s welfare. With the help of teachers and researchers, we plan to train students to actively participate in the academic community and be committed to critical thinking and develop a sense of service to the community.'' WIMU is a posh medical college that promotes talent and curiosity. WIMU makes sure that students feel safe, live happily, and study productively. They have a campus that houses hostel facilities, mess facilities with nutritious and hygienic food, furnished with essential things for modern lifestyles, and also ensures that there are no safety concerns.

WIMU's association with Prof. Wakimas Dean is sure to benefit students and the University alike.

