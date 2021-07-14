Left Menu

3 girls, 2 women drown in TN temple tank; CM grants solatium

Chennai, July 14 PTI Three girls, aged between 11 and 14, and two women drowned in a temple tank in the nearby Tiruvallur district on Wednesday.Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs five lakh from the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased, an official press release here said.They all were washing clothes in the tank when the 11 -year-old slipped and fell into the waters.

3 girls, 2 women drown in TN temple tank; CM grants solatium
Chennai, July 14 (PTI): Three girls, aged between 11 and 14, and two women drowned in a temple tank in the nearby Tiruvallur district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs five lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of each of the deceased, an official press release here said.

They all were washing clothes in the tank when the 11 -year-old slipped and fell into the waters. On seeing this, the rest tried one after the other to save her but in vain.

Ultimately, the five died, the release said. PTI VGN NVG NVG

