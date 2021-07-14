Maha: Junior college staffer seeks sexual favours from student; arrested

A 34-year-old administrative head of a junior college in Pune was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly sought sexual favours from a Class 12 girl student in exchange for helping her get higher marks in exams, police said.

The accused was brought to a police station after his face was blackened by the relatives of the 18-year-old student who informed about his advancement to her parents.

Advertisement

''The accused works as an administrative head at a junior college where the girl is studying. He allegedly sought sexual favours from her by promising her to help increase her marks in exams,'' said inspector (Crime) Kundlik Kaigude of the Vishrambuag police station.

He said the girl had made an audio-clip of the accused seeking sexual favours from her.

''After she told about it to her parents, the relatives approached the man and trashed him, blackened his face and brought him to the police station,'' he said.

The college staffer has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC, the officer said. PTI SPK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)