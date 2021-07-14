Acharya Harihar PG Institute of Cancer gets MRI, CT Scan services

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday inaugurated through virtual mode MRI and CT Scan services at Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state will have sufficient latest facilities for cancer care and people will not have to go to other cities for treatment.

Advertisement

Patients coming for treatment at this institute can access these services free-of-cost and they would not have to depend on the SCB Medical College for these services, Patnaik said.

''This will result in timely and accurate diagnosis leading to early treatment,'' he added.

Highlighting that the BJD government was committed to providing the best care to the cancer patients in the state, Patnaik said, ''We are investing in upgrading and expanding the facilities at this (Cuttack) institute to make it a leading Centre in the country.'' The state government is also establishing cancer care facilities across the state.

''Apart from the district cancer chemo-therapy programme, we are also committed to providing better cancer care facilities with up-gradation of existing radiotherapy units and creation of new radiotherapy units in different districts,'' the chief minister said.

Patnaik said the state is also inviting renowned private and charitable organisations engaged in this field to set up facilities in Odisha.

Recently, foundation stone was laid for a state-of- the-art Cancer Care and Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar with philanthropic support and partnerships, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)