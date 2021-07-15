Left Menu

Students not to be denied admission in govt schools due to unavailability of TC:Sisodia

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate TC, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.He said some private schools are holding back Transfer Certificate to students and asking parents to deposit the full fee first.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:35 IST
Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

He said some private schools are holding back Transfer Certificate to students and asking parents to deposit the full fee first. ''For this reason, many parents are unable to get their children out of private schools and take admission in government school,'' the deputy chief minister said at an online press conference. ''Taking cognisance in this regard after receiving such complaints from many parents, the Directorate of Education has been asked to ensure that provisional admission is granted to students allotted schools and that the officers of DoE should directly secure the TC from concerned private school. Parents need not worry about TC anymore,'' he added.

Sisodia said the Delhi government's decision will provide relief to thousands of parents. ''If any child of Delhi wants to leave a private school and take admission in a government school, he or she will not be denied admission due to lack of a TC. This decision of the Delhi government is set to provide relief to thousands parents who are keen to move their child from private to government school,'' he said. Sisodia further informed that so far 28,000 applications have been received for nursery, KG and class 1 for admission in the Delhi government's Sarvodaya Schools and the admission list will be issued on July 20.

''Further, about 90,000 applications have been received for classes 6 to 12 (except class 11). Process of school allocation is currently underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

