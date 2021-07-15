Left Menu

5,947 schools reopen in rural Maharashtra for students of Classes 8 to 12

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 23:07 IST
5,947 schools reopen in rural Maharashtra for students of Classes 8 to 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 5,947 schools in rural Maharashtra, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on Thursday for students of Classes 8 to 12 with coronavirus safety protocols in place, officials from the education department said.

The state government had issued a notification about restarting physical classes in rural areas which are not reporting new COVID-19 cases.

''There are a total of 19,997 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state where 45,07,445 students study in Classes 8 to 12. Of these, 19,997 schools, 5,947 schools in rural areas reopened on Thursday,'' said Vikas Garad, Deputy Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training.

A total of 4,16,599 students attended schools on the first day,'' he said.

Kolhapur district saw the highest number of schools - at 940 - reopening followed by Aurangabad (631), Yavatmal (502) and Jalna (447), among others, he said.

According to the officials, the schools reopened after requisite resolutions were passed by respective gram panchayats and by adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols set by the government. PTI SPK RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India
4
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021