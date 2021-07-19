Odisha Civil Service exams to be held in August

The Odisha Public Services Commission said on Monday that the state civil service preliminary examination would be held on August 27.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020, will be conducted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore and Berhampur, it said through a notification.

The tests would be conducted from 10 am-noon and 1.30 -3.30 pm. All persons with disabilities will be given an extra 40 minutes, the OPSC said.

The admission certificate of eligible candidates and instructions will be available on the commissions website later, it added.

