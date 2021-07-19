Left Menu

Odisha Civil Service exams to be held in August

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:52 IST
Odisha Civil Service exams to be held in August
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Public Services Commission said on Monday that the state civil service preliminary examination would be held on August 27.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020, will be conducted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Balasore and Berhampur, it said through a notification.

The tests would be conducted from 10 am-noon and 1.30 -3.30 pm. All persons with disabilities will be given an extra 40 minutes, the OPSC said.

The admission certificate of eligible candidates and instructions will be available on the commissions website later, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

Study links wildfire smoke exposure to increased risk of COVID-19

 United States
2
Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

Second filling of Ethiopia's giant dam nearly complete - state-run media

 Ethiopia
3
Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

Pfizer vaccine shipment arrives in NZ two days ahead of schedule

 New Zealand
4
Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortality: Study

Psychiatric patients at increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalisation, mortalit...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021